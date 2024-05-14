Pakistan hold training session ahead of Ireland tour

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan men’s cricket team on Saturday, kicked off training for the upcoming away T20I series against Ireland, scheduled to commence on May 10.

According to the details, the Ireland and England series-bound players participated in physical and fielding drills while also engaging in the net sessions.

The ongoing training camp will run until Monday, May 6th, a day before the team’s departure to Ireland.

Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan will not attend the training camp and will join the squad in Ireland as they are currently in England, representing Warwickshire in the County Championship.

The national team will tour Ireland for a three-match T20I series. All three matches will be held at Clontarf in Dublin on 10, 12 and 14 May 2024 and will start at 3 PM local time.

The three-match away series, followed by four T20Is in England, will serve as a stepping stone for the Green Shirts to boast their preparations for this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Notably, Pakistan and Ireland are placed in the same group of the mega event and are slated to lock horns on June 16 at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

Pakistan squad for Ireland and England T20Is

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan

Pakistan’s schedule of upcoming matches

Tour of Ireland

May 10: First T20I at Clontarf

May 12: Second T20I at Clontarf

May 14: Third T20I at Clontarf

Tour of England

May 22: First T20I at Leeds

May 25: Second T20I at Birmingham

May 28: Third T20I at Cardiff

May 30: Fourth T20I at The Oval