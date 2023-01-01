F.P. Report

KARACHI: Many illegal bus stands in Karachi were abolished through the operations of the Transport Department, as per the special instructions of the Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The Transport Department has taken action and removed illegal bus stands at Taj Complex, Saddar, Rainbow Centre, and Sagheer Hussain Shaheed Road in Karachi. The Transport Department, following the special instructions of Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, took action against transporters who were charging extra fare during the occasion of Eid in various districts. Fines were imposed on them for their unfair practices. The Transport Department took actions in various districts including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Nowshehro Feroze, Ghotki, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Dadu.

The officials of the Transport Department also confiscated the extra fare collected by the transporters and returned it to the passengers. A total of 489 vehicles were inspected by the Transport Department, and necessary actions were taken based on passengers’ complaints.

Fines totaling up to 147,000 rupees were imposed on individuals who were found guilty of charging extra fare. Additionally, the Transport Department refunded a sum of 323,000 rupees, which was the amount collected as extra fare from the passengers.

In a statement, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed the Sindh government’s commitment to providing various forms of relief to the people. He emphasized that those who cause inconvenience to passengers will not be granted forgiveness. Secretary of Transport, Saleem Rajput, has announced that the campaign against the collection of extra fares will persist even after Eid.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has expressed regret over the loss of human lives following the bus accident near Nawabshah.

Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has instructed the relevant authorities to submit a report regarding accident.

Sharjeel Inam Memon has instructed the district administration of Shaheed Benazirabad to ensure the provision of all necessary medical facilities to the injured. Additionally, he has issued instructions to the transport department to collaborate with the motorway police in taking joint actions to prevent accidents.

In his statement, Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed his condolences and stated that the accident has brought immense sorrow and shock due to the loss of human lives. He emphasized that, during this hour of sorrow, we stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and share in their grief.

He stated that comprehensive medical facilities are being provided to the injured, and a report has been sought from the authorities regarding the accident. He emphasized that strict action will be taken against anyone found to be negligent.