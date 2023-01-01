Marriyum criticises Imran for initiating ‘Jail Bharo’ movement with protective bail

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan had started the ‘Jail Bharo’ tehreek by seeking protective bail.

Taking to Twitter, she said President Arif Alvi was behaving like a slave of the person who violated the constitution, law and judicial system.

The PML-N’s stalwart replied to the action of the president of giving the election date by saying his office had become a facilitator in the illegal and unconstitutional committed by Imran Khan.