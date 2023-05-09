Maryam eulogises Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan nuclear power

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said Nawaz Sharif carried out nuclear explosions despite world pressure to ensure regional stability through power equilibrium.

Addressing a PML-N rally in Lahore to mark the Youm-e-Takbeer day, Maryam Nawaz congratulated the 25th Takbeer Day to the nation. She nodded salutations to the architects of the nuclear program Nawaz Sharif and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. She paid tribute to the “historic courage” of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. She said the PML-N supremo proved to be a lion-heart in difficult times. She added that Nawaz Sharif carried out six nuclear blasts in response to India’s five in 1998. “India cannot think of carrying out a major attack against Pakistan.”

“Nawaz Sharif name can be underscored in terms of the development and defence of the country. When Nawaz Sharif decided to approve a nuclear test, the world mounted pressure on the country. Even Bill Clinton asked Nawaz Sharif not to conduct a nuclear test,” she added.

“It was even said that the country would face sanctions, but Nawaz Sharif faced all the challenges. Despite facing political vendetta, the PML-N did not split. Nawaz Sharif’s aides stand firmly with him,” Ms Nawaz maintained.

Taking a fresh jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, she said, “The world remembers those people who are not involved in vandalism and develop the country”.

She castigated Imran Khan for his ‘weak response’ to India’s “occupation” of Kashmir. She also lashed out at the PTI chairman for allegedly attacking the army to weaken it.

Maryam Nawaz, while mocking Imran Khan’s party over its leaders’ mass departure, said that there were ques of those quitting the party. “How will the people stand when the leader himself is a jackal?” she said, while ridiculing former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan was sending a message to the world to help him out,” she added. The event participants also raised slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army and Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz has also expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for defending the country’s nuclear programme. She thanked other law enforcement agencies and the politicians, scientists and engineers who played crucial roles in Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that the events of May 9 2023 and May 28, 1998, exhibit the difference between leadership. “On May 9, Pakistan saw scenes that we only saw in Afghanistan or countries prone to terrorism,” she added.

“Every citizen gave thanks the day Pakistan became a nuclear power … and what happened on May 9? Every Pakistani’s head lowered because of shame. Pakistan saw those scenes on May 9 which we only saw in Afghanistan or terrorist-ridden countries,” she remarked.

A special audio message from Nawaz Sharif was also aired during the ceremony.

In his audio message, the former Nawaz Sharif said that he wanted to congratulate the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer Day.

Nawaz Sharif added that 25 years ago, the PML-N government passed through a test of history, on the one hand, the responsibilities of defending the homeland, and on the other hand, there was an offer of billions of dollars. The PML-N supremo continued that on one side was the wishes of the people and on the other side was the threats of the world. “There were country’s prestige and fear of difficulties existed simultaneously.”

Nawaz Sharif said in this hour of the May 28 exam, Allah gave them the courage to make the right decision. As soon as India made nuclear explosions, we retaliated in the same coin, Nawaz Sharif said added that Pakistan emerged as the seventh nuclear power in the world and became a living reality. Along with being a nuclear country, Pakistan also became a hub of development and prosperity, Nawaz said. These people do not know what enmity they have with the country, what they get by spoiling the country, Nawaz Sharif lamented.