Maryam meets ASP Shehrbano, praises her bravery

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met ASP Shehrbano Naqvi here on Thursday and said protection of vulnerable sections of society was among her priorities.

The woman ASP briefed the chief minister about the Ichhra incident and how she rescued a woman who had been confined in a shop by a mob due to her shirt having a print in Arabic language. She also briefed the CM about the initiatives for the minority communities, transgenders, and animal rescue centres in Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

CM Maryam Nawaz praised ASP Shehrbano Naqvi for showing courage, saying the woman police officer had set an example of bravery and courage for the young officers. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, IGP Punjab, CCPO Lahore and SSP Law & Order also attended the event.

CM Maryam reviews higher education scholarships, iPad scheme: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a high level meeting in Lahore to review the higher education scholarships and iPad scheme. On this occasion, the Chief Minister expressed displeasure at the incomplete briefing and sought a comprehensive plan for the PEEF Scholarships scheme. She ordered a student survey for iPad and laptop schemes across the province.

She vowed to develop higher education and other institutions on modern lines. Maryam also directed the PEF to review and organize the scholarship scheme. She also directed it to conduct a student survey for the iPAD and Laptop scheme. CM Maryam said that decisions regarding provision of laptops and iPads would be made after assessing the students’ needs.

“The involvement of students in the Laptop and iPad schemes is crucial, and the education sector should not be aimless and directionless,” she said. She stressed that modernization of various institutions, including Higher Education, would be ensured. (APP)