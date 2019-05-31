Maryam Safdar’s tone shows her growing frustration: Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has criticized the daughter of Nawaz and Vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan in inappropriate tone.

Firdous Ashiq in her reaction expressed on Twitter, to PML-N leader’s allegation over PM, she said Maryam Safdar is scared that success of Imran Khan will bring benefits to the country and losses to her party.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maryam Nawaz lamented that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who made Pakistan a nuclear power has been jailed.

“Imran, you are a puppet, a pawn and dance to someone else’s tunes,” she said and asked him to explain as to who is asking his government for a NRO-like deal.