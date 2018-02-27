Mashal lynching case: PHC suspends conviction of 25 suspects

F.P. Report

ABBOTTABAD: Abbottabad bench of Peshawar High Court on Tuesday suspended the conviction of 25 suspects in Mashal Khan lynching case.

Local media reported that a two-member bench of PHC announced the decision on the petition filed by the suspects who had been sentenced to three years in jail by anti-terrorism in Haripur earlier this month (February).

The court also ordered to release the suspects on bail.

While hearing the suot-moto notice of Mashal Khan lynching case, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) completed the hearing after it was informed that suspects have been convicted and petition have been filed with the PHC against acquitted suspects.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) informed the court that the criminals have already been indicted in the murder case whereas the provincial government has filed an appeal against the persons acquitted in the case.

Earlier on February 7, ATC Judge Fazal Subhar while announcing verdict in the heavily guarded Haripur Central Jail imposed the death penalty on Imran Ali, who had confessed to shooting Mashal. The court sentenced five suspects to 25 years in jail and 25 others are to be jailed for three years.

The ATC had acquitted 26 accused in the case due to lack of evidence against them. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced to file a review petition against the release of 26 accused.

Mashal, a journalism student of the Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, was lynched on April 13 last year by a violent mob on allegations of committing blasphemy, however, investigators found no proof of blasphemy and ruled that the murder was politically motivated.

Mashal Khan’s father challenged the acquittal of 26 accused asking for their convictions and punishments.

