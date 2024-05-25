Masood Khan Condoles Demise Of Raisi

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC : “On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, we convey our deepest condolences to the people and leadership of Iran for the tragic death and loss of President Raisi.”

“Only a few weeks before the accident that claimed his life, President Raisi was received in Pakistan with warmth.”

“Pakistan and Iran enjoy close fraternal ties. We share the grief of our brothers and sisters in Iran,” recorded Ambassador Masood Khan.

The Ambassador wrote these remarks in the Condolence Book during his visit to Interests Section of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Washington DC today.

“May President Raisi’s departed soul have an exalted place in Jannah and the people pass through this phase of bereavement with fortitude and patience,” wrote the Ambassador.

The Ambassador also expressed condolences over the loss of Iranian Foreign Minister and other members who were travelling with the late President.

“My deepest condolences also for the sad demise of the Foreign Minister and other members of the late President’s entourage,” noted the Ambassador.

President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash on 19 May 2024.

The Ambassador, on receiving the sad news, had called Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, and also Mr. Mehdi Atefat, Director Interests Section of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Washington DC to express his condolences.