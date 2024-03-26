Masood Khan visits Russian Embassy; Expresses condolences with his Russian counterpart over the dastardly attack

F.P. Report

MOSCOW : “Today Russian grief is our grief because time and again Pakistan has also been made target of terrorism,” wrote Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States.

“I am here to express solidarity with the Russian Federation and its people over the grisly attack on Crocus Hall,” he observed.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the Ambassador added.

Ambassador Masood Khan wrote these remarks while recording his condolences during his visit to the Embassy of Russian Federation in Washington DC today.

Upon arrival, Ambassador Masood Khan was warmly received by his Russian counterpart Ambassador Anatoly Antonov at the entrance of the building.

Penning his remarks, the Ambassador conveyed condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorism and the entire Russian nation.

“We salute Russian people who are facing this tragedy with courage, dignity and patience,” wrote the Ambassador.

Ambassador Antonov thanked Ambassador Masood Khan for his visit while seeing him off.