May 9 cases: ATC extends Imran’s interim bails until April 4

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday extended the interim bails granted to former prime minister and ex-PTI chairman Imran Khan in three cases related to May 9 violence until April 4.

ATC duty judge Arshad Javed extended the bails granted to the former prime minister in the cases of attacking and torching Jinnah House, Askari Tower and Shadman police station in Lahore.

The court also ordered marking the suspect present from the Adiala Jail via a video link.

A team of Imran’s junior lawyers, who appeared in the court on behalf of their senior, Barrister Salman Safdar, said that barrister could not show up today due to some engagements.

The judge also directed Barrister Safdar to give arguments in the case on the next hearing.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in several cities of the country soon after the arrest of their leader Imran Khan on May 9.

They vandalized and torched several government buildings and military installations.