MDCAT test again becomes controversial

F.P. Report

KARACHI : The second MDCAT test has also become controversial after Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi accused of first declared a student failed and then passed.

The students named Rehana Jatoi was declared failed first. Later, in an email, sent by the university Rehana Jatoi was informed of passing the test. For ten days, the student considered herself failed.

When contacted, the administration of Dow University of Health Sciences refrained from giving any answer and was not ready to admit fault in this regard.

The paper of MDCAT, conducted by Dow University of Health Sciences was taken on November 19 while result was announced on November 25.

The first MDCAT test was also declared controversial and later cancelled after Bluetooth scandal was unearthed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.