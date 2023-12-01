Middle-aged man held for marrying 12-year-old girl

F.P. Report

LARKANA: A middle-aged man has to face jail for solemnizing marriage with an underage girl in Larkana.

Reportedly, a police party gatecrashed a marriage function in Nazar Mohallah in Larkana. Police were informed that 35-year-old Ashraf Kalhoro was solemnizing marriage with 12-year-old Naseem Kalhoro.

They arrested the groom and bride’s father Zaheer Kolhro for arranging a marriage prohibited under the country’s law. The Nikkah reciter, Maulvi Abdullah, fled the scene at the time of police raid. SHO Rehmat Abbasi said that a case will be registered against the accused under the Child Act.