Mills owners agree to provide sugar to Punjab govt at Rs140kg

LAHORE (NNI): Sugar mill owners have announced to sell sugar to the Punjab government at Rs140 per kg after three-day-long successful negotiations on the commodity price with the government.

In this regard, a delegation of sugar mill owners met with caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Naqvi said that the Punjab government would sell sugar at special stalls in shopping centers, model bazaars and Sunday bazaars to give relief to the people.

“We can feel the pain of the people due to the inflation and the reduction in sugar prices will directly benefit the people of the province”, says Naqvi.

In the meeting, it was agreed to start the crushing season from October 28.

The owners of sugar mills while briefing the Punjab Chief Minister said that there is an abundant stock of sugar in Punjab.

Haroon Akhtar, Zaka Ashraf, Fawad Mukhtar and others were included in the delegation of sugar mills owners while Punjab Minister for Industries SM Tanveer and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman were also present on the occasion.