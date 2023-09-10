Youth organization holds conference on economics in Kabul

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Elite Youth Scientific and Cultural Association in Kabul has organized a seminar titled “Economics for Youth and Young Students.”

The organizers said that the aim of launching the seminar is to raise the level of awareness of the youth, for both male and female students, about the country’s economic issues.

“Economic growth is not possible unless it is a collective commitment. The collective commitment needs to be presented and delivered to the people,” said Zahir Sulimani, an organizer.

“As long as you have a great workforce and this workforce practically enters the production cycle and markets services, you have taken an important step towards economic growth,” said Asadullah Saadati, an official of the previous government. Some of the participants of the seminar said it is beneficial to launch such programs in order to raise the level of awareness among young people. “Our goal in launching these programs is to popularize economic growth and development in society because our youth need a modern economic society,” said Yahya Mahrbani, a student. “Our request to the Islamic Emirate is to provide young people with the opportunity to take steps in the field of economic growth,” said Mohammad Samim Mudabir, a participant. A number of girls said they find it beneficial to provide economic education for girls in line with the economic growth of their families. “These programs help young people progress and increase their information,” said Frozan, Haqjo, a participant.

“These programs are beneficial, especially for youth,” said Norya Hakimi, a participant. Schools over the 6th grade and universities are closed to girls, and women are prohibited from working in non-governmental organizations and foreign organizations, and many girls in various provinces of the country have had to create various jobs to play a role in the family economy, with tailoring, carpet weaving, and other trades and crafts.