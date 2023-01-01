Japan, UNDP launch $10m women’s projects

KABUL (Agencies): A memorandum of cooperation was signed this week between the Embassy of Japan in Kabul and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for the purpose of supporting women.

The ambassador of Japan in Kabul says that in order to empower women, $10 million worth of projects will be implemented by the UNDP. UNDP officials in Afghanistan say that women have become more vulnerable in recent years, and 48 percent of women have lost their jobs.

“Therefore, the United Nations Development Program asks the Islamic Emirate to allow women to return to work and education,” the organization said. Based on the memo of understanding, the Embassy of Japan will provide $10 million dollars to the United Nations Development Program to support 1,400 women. These women will be supported in Kunar, Logar, Zabul, Baghlan, Kunduz and Kapisa provinces. “We continue to support the health sector. This two-year project worth $10 million dollars will be implemented for 1,400 women, and we continue to empower women and support them in this country,” said Takashi Okada, Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan.

A UNDP representative in Afghanistan said by imposing work restrictions on women has aggravated the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, puts pressure on the economy and increases vulnerability. “If women are not allowed to work and study, Afghanistan will not progress economically. Women cannot support their families. Currently, 48% of women have lost their jobs, and this affects the family’s economy. It has had a negative impact,” said Stephen Rodriques, representative of the United Nations Development Program in Afghanistan.