Minorites Affairs Department enhances students scholarship amount

F.P. Report

Karachi: The important decisions were taken in the meeting of Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee chaired by Provincial Minorites Affairs Minister Giyanchand Essarani held on Thursday. The meeting decided to give priority to the financial assistance cheques to the beneficiaries on the occasion of Holi.

In the meeting, it was also approved to enhance the amount of scholarships for the students of the minority community, according to which it was approved to give stipends of Rs. 25000 for matriculation students and Rs. 35000 for higher education.

Apart from this, Rs 100000 financial assistance was also approved for the each heir of 20 families of Tando Allahyar whose members committed suicide due to poverty. Provincial Minister directed that time frame be given for financial aid, medical cases and medical and dowry cases should be resolved within 7 days.

He said that financial assistance cheques on the occasion of Holi should be handed over to beneficiariea by March 6 and for the purpose, the offices of the Minorites Affairs Department should be kept open on Saturdays and Sundays for the timely delivery of cheques to the beneficiaries.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing development schemes, new financial year schemes and the repair and rehabilitation of the places of worship affected by the last floods. Mr Essarani said that the work on the development schemes should be accelerated and maximum development schemes should be completed in the current financial year. The minister directed that Sadhu Belo scheme should restarted and it’s pc1 be revisited. The meeting was attended by committee members, the Secretary Minorities Affairs Department, Director Minorities Affairs Sindh, Executive Engineer and 3 doctors of the Medical Board.