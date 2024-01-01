Minorities thrive with rights, safety in Pakistan: Ashrafi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said Pakistan, a country where diversity is celebrated, continues to ensure the rights and safety of its minority communities without prejudice.

Talking to media, he said amidst recent developments, the government has reaffirmed the commitment to uphold religious freedom and protect the lives and properties of all citizens.

Ashrafi emphasized that Pakistan is dedicated to fostering an environment where minority communities can thrive without fear or discrimination. “Our nation stands firm in its commitment to providing equal opportunities and protections for all its citizens, regardless of religious or ethnic background,” he added.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said recent reports highlight the active participation of minority communities in various sectors of society, showcasing their invaluable contributions to the nation’s progress. “From education to healthcare, and from business to public service, members of minority groups are extending their services across all spheres of life,” he maintained.

Ashrafi said the government has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of minority communities, with stringent laws in place to prevent any form of discrimination or violence against them. “We are vigilant in safeguarding the rights and liberties of every individual within our borders,” he affirmed.

He said the commitment to inclusivity and diversity is evident in Pakistan’s efforts to promote harmony and understanding among its citizens adding that through dialogue and collaboration, the nation continues to foster an environment where all communities can coexist peacefully, contributing to the collective prosperity of the nation.

Ashrafi said Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and safety of its minority communities reflects the country’s dedication to upholding principles of equality, justice, and tolerance. As the nation progresses towards a brighter future, he said the contributions of all its citizens, irrespective of background, are valued and celebrated.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi hailed the peaceful transition of power to the new government as a positive sign for Pakistan’s future.

Expressing optimism, he emphasized importance of the new government’s commitment to addressing pressing issues, particularly the ongoing economic crisis.

Ashrafi stated, “A peaceful transition of government is a good omen for Pakistan. I am hopeful that the new government will spare no effort in resolving all issues, especially the economic challenges facing the country.”

He highlighted the importance of cohesive efforts to steer the nation towards stability and prosperity.

He expressed confidence in Pakistan’s diplomatic prowess, predicting that the country would achieve new milestones on the international stage in the days to come. He underscored the significance of strengthening ties with friendly nations, envisioning a future where Pakistan’s alliances are fortified and its influence is enhanced. (APP)