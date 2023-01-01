Model Mushk Kaleem reflects upon severe depression regarding her body

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In a podcast session that has taken place lately, fashion model Mushk Kaleem and renowned Pakistani showbiz figure Frieha Altaf decided to talk about ‘body dysmorphia’ and the impact it can have over one’s mental health.

Mushk Kaleem decided to reveal during the podcast session that about four years a go she was severely under the impact of a condition known as ‘body dysmorphia’ which can make someone develop negative illusions regarding the way they look, leading to intense hatred for one’s body type.

Mushk Kaleem very candidly talked about how she used to hate her body and how she always thought that she was overweight even though at that point in time, the fashion model was mere 48 Kgs (height: 6 feet).

Furthermore, Mushk has also shed light over how she felt utterly hopeless or more appropriately depressed which made her not even want to look at herself in the mirror.

The ladies (Frieha and Mushk) decided to also converse regarding a very distressing incident that took place when Mushk Kaleem was residing in Nigeria.

The model revealed that her father was kidnapped from his ship in 2013 by pirates whereas the pirate ship to which her father was kidnapped and taken to ended up collapsing later on in the sea.