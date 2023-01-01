Police arrests PTI’s Qureshi from Islamabad despite great escape from IHC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday was arrested in Islamabad despite evading his arrest from Islamabad High Court.

Islamabad Police arrested Qureshi from the Red Zone area of Islamabad. He was arrested under 3 MPO for 15 days. He has been shifted to the Secretariat police station where Asad Umar has also been held.

Earlier, senior PTI leader Qureshi had a “great escape” from Islamabad High Court soon after he witnessed the arrest of his colleague Asad Umar.

Getting panicked after seeing Asad Umar was being held by the Anti-Terrorism Squad personnel inside the court, the first thing that came to the often-calm and composed Qureshi was: “RUN”.

So, the former foreign minister was still able to use his brain and did not straight away headed to the main gate of the IHC, rather he opted to use the other gate to get away from the scene.

But, he was not that lucky.

At the second gate, Qureshi came eyeball to eyeball with the policemen guarding the exit point. They had an argument and the cops did not let him go, but the PTI leader was in no mood to give in as he resisted and resisted hard and was succeeded in getting through them.

PTI lawyers team also argued with the policemen and was able to pacify them.

Before he set out for his adventurous but a little risky attempt, Qureshi alerted his driver present outside the court. When the PTI leader managed to pass through the gate his driver was waiting for him outside the court.

As soon as Qureshi got into his vehicle, his driver sped away.

But the story did not end here.

A police squad car sounded its sirens and started to chase the Qureshi’s vehicle.

What happened next: Whether the police car chased down PTI leader’s vehicle or he tricked them to some safety was awaited for now.

Meanwhile, another PTI leader Malik Bukhari while reacting to the situation condemned the police attitude as unacceptable. “They did not know how to talk to the public,” she added.