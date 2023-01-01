MoI says it installed 62,000 cameras in Kabul and key places

KABUL (TOLOnews): Abdul Mateen Qani, the spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, said in a video that more than 62,000 security cameras have been installed “in Kabul city and important places” for the purpose of providing security. “Currently, in Kabul city and all-important places more than 62,000 cameras have been installed. The number of secret cameras could be more than that. They have been placed in important and crowded places,” he said. He also said that efforts are underway to implement the process of camera installation in 34 provinces of Afghanistan based on the new framework. “A security survey is ongoing on it. Whenever its procedure and strategy and security survey is completed, the budget will be approved for it, the security cameras will be installed in all provinces and cities particularly, and capitals,” he said. This comes as the military analysts called the installation of security cameras important for the reduction of criminal activities in the country. “The crime happens. Then they are recognized, and they are detained. We should prevent the crime before it happens,” said Yousuf Amin Zazai, military analyst. Residents of Kabul expressed optimism about the installation of cameras. “The security cameras can solve many problems of the people,” said Hesamuddin, a resident of Kabul. “There have been many incidents but now as they installed the cameras, the incidents have dropped. The robbery and murder rates have dropped,” said Niazullah, a resident of Kabul.