More new buses arrive in city: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has once again announced good news for the public and said that a new batch of buses has arrived in Karachi, and new routes are scheduled to commence in just a few days.

In his statement released on social media, Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that the arrival of the new buses will significantly improve transportation convenience for the people of Karachi.

Furthermore, Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon revealed that additional batches of buses are expected to reach Karachi in both August and October,

further enhancing the public transportation system.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further emphasized that the Sindh government’s

mission, along with the promises and services of the People’s Party,

will be steadfastly continued in the realm of transportation.