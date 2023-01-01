Most foreigners in Iranian prisons Afghans

KABUL (Agencies): Askar Jalalian, a senior official from Iran’s interior ministry, has said the majority of foreign prisoners in his country’s jails are Afghans.

According to Jalalian, there are about 6,900 foreigners in Iran’s prisons. He told Iranian media that after Afghans, citizens from Iraq, Turkey, India and Azerbaijan number the most.

Jalalian also said that in accordance with an agreement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the IEA will hand over 50% of Iranian prisoners currently in Afghan prisons.

He said these prisoners were mostly incarcerated for drug trafficking and conflict and had not committed “political crimes”.