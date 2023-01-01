Over 600 people join national police in Wardak

WARDAK (Agencies): Police cadets attend a graduation ceremony in Maidan Wardak, a total of 612 police officers have completed a training course from a National Police Academy.

Including the chief police commander and provincial officials, senior of the Ministry of Interior also participated in the graduation ceremony of these officers, a statement said.

The chief police commander of Wardak, Mawlavi Mohammad Sharif Halimi, during the ceremony, stressed the good behavior of police with the people during their duty, obedience to their seniors, and unity and harmony among nations.

At the end of the ceremony, the graduated policemen received certificates, and they oath to serve the people with sincerity and honesty.

Based on reports, lately, about 3,000 soldiers and police have graduated in different provinces.