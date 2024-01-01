MQM claims lead in 18 seats of Karachi, Hyderabad

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQMP) Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal has said his party is having lead in eighteen seats of Karachi.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader said the party was going to create a record victory in Karachi.

He thanked the votes of Karachi and said people trusted the MQM leadership.

He said MQM was leading in 18 seats of Karachi, adding with this success prosperity and development will emerge in the city.

Mustafa Kamal said the people of Karachi have put responsibilities on the leadership of MQMP and the party leaders will not disappoint them.

He said he was grateful to the people of Karachi over this great success. He thanked the people of Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.