MQM-P puts conditions to govt over cabinet rejoining offer

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) placed four demands after Federal Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) invited its coalition partner to join the Cabinet once again.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation arrived at Bahadurabad at MQM headquarters under the leadership of PTI senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, accompanied by Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Federal Minister Asad Umar, Khurram Sher Zaman and Haleem Adil Sheikh.

MQM delegation was led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while Aamir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Faisal Subzwari, Aminul Haq, Nasreen Jalil and Muhammad Hussain were also present.

MQM placed four important demands in front of the government delegation, the demands include setting up of a university in Hyderabad, development budget for Hyderabad, implementation of a package of Rs162 billion for Karachi and opening of MQM s closed offices.

During the meeting, PTI senior leader Jahangir Tareen invited MQM Pakistan to join the cabinet again and said that MQM’s issues are important but not all things can be resolved at once.

MQM Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that their problems are more important than joining the cabinet.

Earlier, a government delegation led by Jahangir Tareen met Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in which different issues were discussed in detail.

On the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that resources will be used to improve the quality of life of the people and lauded federal government’s support for the development of the province.