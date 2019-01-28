MQM-P wins Karachi’s PS-94 by-polls

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Syed Hashim Raza has secured 21, 537 in the by-polls for PS-94 Korangi (Karachi-VI) on Sunday.

According to unofficial results, Syed Hashim Raza has won the by-elections in PS-94 Korangi (Karachi-VI) by grabbing 21,537 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ashraf Quraish could secure only 8970 votes.

While talking to media, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the victory of his party is a victory of democracy.

Earlier in the day, polling started amid tight security at all polling stations in the constituency. The total registered voters in the constituency are 246, 477, of which 136,808 are male voters and 109, 641 female votes have exercised their right to vote.

As many as 149 polling stations had been set up for PS-94 by-polls, while 16 candidates were contesting for the seat, said the ECP. CCTV cameras had been installed at all the polling stations.

The seat fell vacant on November 27 after the death of MQM-P MPA Muhammad Wajahat, who was suffering from cancer.