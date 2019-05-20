Munira Yusufzada takes charge as deputy defense minister

KABUL (TOLO News): The former deputy governor of Kabul and spokeswoman of the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) Munira Yusufzada on Monday officially took the charge as deputy minister of defense for training and personnel affairs during a special ceremony in Kabul with the participation of high ranking government officials and a representative of the US embassy in Kabul.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Chief of Mission of the US embassy in Kabul Karen Decker said that the US is trying to facilitate talks between the Afghans so that the ongoing war in the country comes to an end.

“I join my voice in with theirs in thanking the government of national unity for making this appointment. Women make up 50 percent of the population in Afghanistan. So this appointment is recognition of their strength,” she said.

The newly appointed deputy defense minister, meanwhile, vowed to use all her abilities towards implementing government’s plans and objectives.

“I am committed to implementing my work plans by getting support from the expertise of my colleagues towards achieving the objectives of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and towards the victory of our brave soldiers against the terrorists and the victory of our beloved people against the endemic corruption and law evasion,” said Yusuzda.

“I don’t want you (Yusuzada) to be a Pashtun, a Tajik, a Hazara, an Uzbek; I again repeat, you should be a kind mother to an orphan kid, a sister for a soldier and an energetic, professional and hardworking deputy to the Ministry of Defense,” said Acting Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid.

Khalid pledged that more youths will be provided the opportunity to serve in the leadership of Ministry of Defense.