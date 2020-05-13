Murtaza Wahab says 607 coronavirus patients recovered in Sindh in 24 hrs

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that 607 patients have been recovered from coronavirus in past 24 hours.

In a statement Murtaza Wahab said, it is maximum number of recovered patients in a day.

“These patients have defeated the disease by keeping them in isolation,” government spokesperson said.

On a grim note, Wahab said that 15 patients of COVID-19 died in the province in past 24 hours.

“We should follow precautionary measures against novel coronavirus as a civilized nation,” Murtaza Wahab further said.

“Only precaution could protect us and our families from coronavirus,” he added.

Sindh government spokesperson yesterday said that there was a dire need of unity and identical narrative to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is the time to fight corona, and not each other,” said Murtaza Wahab while addressing a press conference along with provincial minister Taimur Talpur.

Responding to allegations leveled by a federal minister against provincial government, Murtaza Wahab said that people across Pakistan come to Sindh for medical treatment. He said that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) of Sindh has been recognized by the world and ranked sixth in Asia.

“This is the manifestation of our hard work, sincerity and commitment with the people of Sindh.” We believe in serving people instead of doing political point-scoring,” he said and added the provincial govt got administrative control of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) in 2011 and they (Sindh govt) spread the project to other parts of Sindh.

“We established NICVD in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpir and other cities of Sindh. People from across Pakistan came here [NICVD] for the treatment purchase,” he added.