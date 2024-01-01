Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan dies at 55

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ustad Rashid Khan, the acclaimed music maestro and classical vocalist, passed away at 55 on Tuesday.

His death leaves a big gap in the world of classical music. He belonged to the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana, and was the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan. He was married to Soma Khan.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, as well as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2006. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian award, in 2022 by the Indian Government in the field of Art