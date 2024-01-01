Gold price witness slight increase in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, the fluctuating gold market in Pakistan witnessed a slight increase of Rs300, with the price of 24-karat gold was price at Rs216,400 per tola.

According to gold dealers, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased and sold at Rs185,528.

These fluctuations are closely tied to changes in the value of the US Dollar, highlighting the intricate relationship between currency values and gold prices.

On the other hand, the price of 24-karat silver remained stable at Rs2,660.

On the global stage also, the gold price also increased to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

It’s noteworthy that gold rates in Pakistan can undergo significant variations throughout the day, influenced by trends in the global market.

The provided rates are sourced from reliable outlets, primarily situated in Karachi and Multan.

For the latest and most accurate gold rates, it is recommended to consult with local gold merchants and jewelers.

Remaining well-informed about the dynamic nature of gold prices in Pakistan is crucial for individuals keen on staying abreast of market trends.