Kabir: IE seeks good relations with neighbors

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Deputy PM for Political Affairs, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, in a meeting with Mawlana Hamid Ul Haq, one of the leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan, said that the Islamic Emirate wants good relations with all its neighboring countries and that there is no threat to any country from Afghan soil.

According to the statement of the Arg, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir also said in this meeting that the Islamic Emirate does not allow anyone to engage in destructive activities in the country.

The Deputy PM for Political Affairs considers the role of scholars crucial in improving relations between Kabul and Islamabad. “Mawlawi Sahib told this delegation that the Islamic Emirate wants good relations with all neighboring countries and does not allow anyone to pose a threat to others from Afghan soil,” said Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.

According to Hamdullah Fitrat, Hamid Ul Haq also emphasized greater cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad in this meeting.

He added that the Pakistani delegation in the meeting stated that the peoples of both countries share Islamic, cultural, and social values and that political relations between Kabul and Islamabad should not only focus on economic cooperation but also expand to benefit the people of both countries.

Meanwhile, some political analysts said good relations and positive interactions between Afghanistan and Pakistan are important.

“We care about Pakistan and Pakistan cares about us, and this is possible when there are good relations and continued trade between the two countries, However, Pakistan has never fulfilled its promises and commitments, “Amanullah Hotaki, a political analyst, told TOLOnews.

“The important thing is that these two countries have goodwill towards each other so that positive results can be achieved,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a political analyst.

According to the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Hamid Ul Haq said the blocked assets of Afghanistan by countries is a “unilateral and cruel action,” in the meeting.