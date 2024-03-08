NA passes resolution paying tributes to Shaheed BB

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution paying glowing tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the first elected Prime Minister in the Islamic world, for her unwavering dedication to the democracy, women empowerment, human rights, social justice and equitable society.

The resolution moved by Sehar Kamran said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was an icon of women struggle, courage and resilience in the face of challenges. It noted that Benazir Bhutto was a role model for women and mothers in general and women politicians and parliamentarians in particular. The resolution pledged to uphold her legacy by championing policies that empower women, ensure equitable opportunities and eradicate gender discrimination.

Recognizing the significant potential and contributions of women in all spheres of life, the resolution emphasized the importance of continued and sustained efforts to remove barriers and obstacles that hinder the realization of women full potential. It called upon the government and the private sector to invest more in women, enabling them to make even greater contributions to progress and development of Pakistan.

The resolution directed all departments concerned to show zero tolerance towards the perpetrators and inciters of crimes against women. It resolved to promote gender equality through legislative measures, education and awareness campaigns. The resolution also urged the inclusion of women in decision making processes at all levels, ensuring their meaningful participation in shaping policies and programs that impact their lives. The House has now been adjourned to meet again on Wednesday at 2:00 pm.

Punjab, Balochistan pass resolutions to call Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as national hero: Punjab and Balochistan Assemblies on Friday passed resolutions to call Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto a “martyred and national hero”, in the light of the Supreme Court’s opinion in the presidential reference.

According to the details, the PPP’s leader Ali Haider Gilani presented the resolution in the Punjab assembly. The resolution was passed with a majority. Separately, Balochistan Assembly also passed the resolution to affix the word ‘martyred’ before PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and give him the status of “national hero”.

The joint resolution of the Pakistan People’s Party and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was presented in the assembly by Mir Sadiq Umrani. The resolution demanded to declaration of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as a “national hero” in the light of the Supreme Court’s opinion in the presidential reference.

It should be noted that in the Sindh assembly a resolution was passed to declare former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as a national hero and award Nishan-e-Bhutto to political workers for making great sacrifices for the restoration of democracy. The resolution was presented by the Leader of the House chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on March 7.