NA speaker forms 36 standing committees, Bilawal nominated for human rights committee

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday formed 36 standing committees including the committee on defence, economic affairs, cabinet secretariat, climate change among others.

The NA secretariat issued a notification mentioning the names of the members in each committee.

In the notification, the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs includes Mohsin Dawar (Independent), Hina Rabbani Khar (PPP), Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani (PPP), Maleeka Ali Bukhari (PTI), Makhdoom Zain Hasan Qureshi (PTI) and Syed Fakhar Imam (PTI) among others.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Shazia Marri are nominated in for the standing committee on human rights.

Khawaja Saad Rafique will represent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the standing committee on railways, while Chaudhry Moonis Elahi of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid is nominated for the standing committee on privatization and parliamentary affairs.

Former state information minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Aminul Haque are nominated for the standing committee on information.

Former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Naveed Qamar and Hina Rabbani Khar have been given standing committee on finance and revenue.