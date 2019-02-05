Freedom lovers across world should stand by Kashmiris: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that all freedom loving people around the world should stand by Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom from Indian occupation in India Occupied Kashmir (IoK).



The prime minister sent the message on Kashmir Day, being observed around the world today.

He said that the Indian army is not fighting insurgents but an entire population in the occupied territory.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi put forward eight demands to India in his address at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

President Alvi demanded India to immediately release all political prisoners in occupied Kashmir and allow freedom of speech to the Kashmiris.

He urged India to halt the use of firearms as well as pellet guns against the innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied valley, and called on the Indian authorities for withdrawal of aggressive black laws.