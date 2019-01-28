NAB Chairman vows to root out corruption for country’s uplift

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Monday stressed need for rooting out the menace of corruption for the uplift of the country.

“The bureau is focusing to take mega white-collar corruption scandals to their logical end,” he said while addressing an important meeting of the accountability watchdog in the federal capital today.

The NAB chairman said corruption has turned into fistula in the country, which demands immediate remedial steps.

Mr Iqbal said recent reports show an increase of people in the bureau’s working as 59 per cent of the populace are ‘satisfied’ with the NAB’s performance.

“Steps are underway to bring back the looted national exchequer as per the law,” he vowed.

Last week, Mr Javed Iqbal had said the bureau has no loyalties with any political party but only associated with the state of Pakistan.

He was addressing the investigation officers and the prosecutors of the anti-graft body after getting briefing from DG NAB Shehzad Saleem on mega-corruption cases in Lahore.

Mr Javed Iqbal said that the bureau has initiated its investigation into massive scam of fake bank accounts in the history of Pakistan and said, “Forwarding the investigation to NAB by the Supreme Court is a sign of trust over the bureau”.