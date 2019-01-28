Buzdar orders action against kite flying ban violators

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Khan Buzdar has taken notice of the various incidents that occurred due to kite flying in various cities of the province.

Seeking report from the police high-ups in this respect, he directed them to take stern action against the violators of the ban.

“The ban slapped by the government should be ensured by the police,” he maintained.

He advised to provide best medical facilities to the persons who are injured in the kite flying incidents.

It may be recalled that last week, the Punjab government had apprised the Lahore High Court (LHC) that the provincial government had decided against to celebrate the basant festival in the province.

The decision not to celebrate basant festival was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab’s Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan by calling it in the interest of the people of the province.

The minister said four to six months are required to take preventive steps to ensure celebration of Basant in a peaceful manner.

The festival can be celebrated in future if the concerned departments play their active role.

Mr Aleem said stern action will be taken against those whoever will be found in using the chemical string.

Basant festival was banned across the province after throats of several motorcyclists and others were cut with kite flyers’ sharp glass and chemical coated strings.

In 2005, the Supreme Court had also banned the festival over deaths caused by the use of sharp and glass coated strings. Several petitions challenging the ban were dismissed by the court.