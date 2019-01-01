NAB committed to arrest corrupt elements: chairman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has said the NAB was committed to arrest the corrupt elements under its ‘accountability for all’ policy.

He was speaking at a cheque distribution ceremony among victims of three housing societies held in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The chairman distributed cheques amounting to 749.9 million rupees among affectees of Shaheen Foundation, Tele Town Housing Society and Chargia Housing Society Wah.

He said the NAB since its inception had recovered Rs297 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer.

This has been reported in the yearly performance report of the anti-graft watchdog’s Rawalpindi office that the NAB had filed 50 references including against four former prime ministers during 2018.

.“Total 50 references were filed including against four former PMs — Nawaz Sharif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Yousaf Raza Gillani and Shoukat Aziz – and several other influential persons,” said the report.

This year witnessed a great deal of financial embezzlement news as anti-corruption watchdogs delved deeper into illegitimate conducts allegedly committed by powerful politicians and public servants.