NAB detains two from Karachi, Hyderabad on charges of corruption

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has undertaken raids at various places in Karachi and Hyderabad on Saturday.

The anti-graft watchdog took former high ranking civil servants into custody who are accused of being involved in financial corruption in access of 140 million rupees.

Sources privy to the accountability agency disclosed that the detainees ran the racket through a frontman who posed as a fake constructions head by the name of Muhammad Ali.

Yesterday, Judicial Activism Panel sent letters to President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal to open a thorough investigation into alleged corruption in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The letter to NAB chairman stated that the BISP has been exposed in recent days which slashed the money allocated for poor and needy people was illegally given to corrupt and blue-eyed persons.

The panel urged for opening an investigation against the corrupt practices to find out more pieces of evidence.