NAB to file supplementary reference against Shahid Khaqan in LNG case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file a supplementary reference against former prime minister and Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case.

Accountability Court-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on the LNG case in which Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) officers Saeed Ahmed Khan, Uzma Adil Khan and other suspects were present.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s lawyer inquired the when the NAB will file the final reference, to which the anti-corruption watchdog officials said record pertaining to the reference could not be shifted from Karachi and told that they have decided to file a supplementary reference against the former PM after collecting new evidences.

The court asked that why former Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Managing Director (MD) Shahid M. Islam has not been produced before the court. The NAB told that he has fled abroad. The court approved the NAB application to declare him a proclaimed offender and adjourned the hearing till June 11.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi talked to media afterwards and declared the incumbent government as fake and unfunctional. The government itself is fed up of the NAB and soon government officials will also be seen here, he claimed.