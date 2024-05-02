‘Job restrictions on women damage Afghan economy’

KABUL (TOLOnews): The women’s section of the United Nations reports that imposing restrictions on women’s employment in non-governmental organizations has negative effects on Afghanistan’s economy.

The report states that currently, 18 percent of women work from their homes, whereas this figure reached 24 percent in September 2023.

The report further notes: “18% of the women staff of surveyed organizations are working from home, a reduction of 6 percentage points compared to September when partners reported 24% of women staff were working from home.”

Arya Karimi, an educator, said: “When a woman has her own economic independence, she can solve all her life’s problems, as we see that in most families, the male presence is nil, and it is these women and young ladies who are the breadwinners for their families.”

Moreover, a number of women are demanding the Islamic Emirate to provide job opportunities.

Maryam Ghazal, 24, has been unemployed for two years now.

She says she used to work at a private institution, but had to quit her job due to the restrictions imposed on women’s employment in non-governmental organizations.

Ghazal stated, “By providing jobs and roles for Afghan girls and women, some of their economic problems can be alleviated, and those who are the breadwinners of their households can be assisted.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy considers women’s work essential for social development and economic growth, adding that women are currently employed in sectors where they are needed.

Abdul Rahman Habib, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy, said: “To reduce economic issues, increase national revenues, and foster economic growth, women play a crucial role. Currently, thousands of women are employed across various sectors including education, healthcare, banking, small enterprises, and trade in both the private and public sectors.”

Previously, a United Nations development program report had stated that the restrictions on women’s employment had caused up to one billion dollars in damage to Afghanistan’s economy.