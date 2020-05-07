NCC likely to take decision over coronavirus lockdown in today’s meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Thursday (today) in which important decisions regarding relaxation in the coronavirus lockdown will be made after analyzing recommendations by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

All provincial chief ministers will attend the meeting. Sources privy to the matter have informed that the meeting will approve relaxation in the lockdown along with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Commercial centers are likely to be reopened from May 10 and decision pertaining to resume domestic flight operation is also expected to be taken in the meeting. The premier will take the nation into confidence over the NCC decisions.

On the other hand, the NCOC – during committee meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar – Wednesday proposed multiple recommendations to ease lockdown restrictions in the country which were imposed to curb spread of the coronavirus.

The recommendations include opening of inter-provincial transportation with proper implementation of SOPs, opening phase-II of the construction sector, reopening of retail outlets and operationalization of selective outpatient departments in Islamabad.

The participants of meeting proposed to enhance shops timings from 9am to 5pm and then 8pm to 10pm.

They also decided to bring no change in the SOPs for the religious congregations in the second half of the holy month of Ramazan.