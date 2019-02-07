NAB to gear up investigation on fake bank accounts case

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday, after examining initial findings in the fake bank accounts case, constituted various teams to further investigate into the matter based upon an evidence-based approach.

NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal presided over a high-level meeting in the bureau’s office in Rawalpindi.

The meeting analysed various aspects of initial findings in the investigation and concluded that the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s (SCP) directives in the case would be implemented in true spirit and essences.

Importantly, the meeting observed a possibility of transferring the case from the banking court to an accountability court under section 16-A (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance (“NAO”), 1999.

In this regard, sixteen other cases are being investigated by the NAB and the initial findings were sent to the department’s headquarter while the bureau has sought more relevant information from the concerned departments.

The teams are directed to record statements concerning the case in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal said that the NAB would proceed with the investigation according to the Constitution of Pakistan and on the basis of substantial evidence, transparency and merit.

He asked the media to refrain from any speculations in the matter.

The SCP has ordered the bureau to submit a report after every 15 days on the progress being made in the investigation process.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah are primary accused in the case.

Besides, prosecutor general, director general of operations, NAB Rawalpindi’s Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi and other officers were also present in the meeting.