NADRA offices to reopen from Monday across Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices across the Sindh province including Karachi would remain open from Monday during coronavirus lockdown, media news reported quoting Director General (DG) NADRA.

He said that three mega centres in the Karachi would also be operational for a single shift and would remain open from Monday to Thursday during 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

“The offices will remain open on Friday during 10:00 am to 1:00 pm,” he said.

Those coming to visit the NADRA offices would be bound to adopt preventive measures while the employees were also directed to use masks, hand gloves, sanitizers during their official timings to avoid contracting coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government decided to reopen country-wide National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices from May 04 amid lockdown during coronavirus pandemic on April 30.

The offices will perform bio-metric verification on the beneficiaries of the Ehsaas programme amid special arrangements made for the visitors to maintain social distancing due to coronavirus pandemic.

The verification process would be carried out using 600 NADRA centres and 200 mobile vans. The centres would remain open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The NADRA officials have been directed to ensure preventive measures at the offices before resuming the activity including provision of hand gloves and sanitizers to employees.

It is pertinent to mention here that as part of precautionary measures against the spread of novel coronavirus, the government decided to close all the public dealing offices, including National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), passport and immigration and CDA One Window for two weeks across the country on March 20.