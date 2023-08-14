Naqvi commends services of outgoing US consul general for bilateral ties

LAHORE (NNI): Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday held a farewell meeting with outgoing United States (US) Consul General William K Makaneole and discussed with him bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

The US consul general paid a tribute to the people of Punjab and expressed his thoughts about his visits to 32 districts. “William K Makaneole rendered valuable services for the promotion of bilateral relations,” Mohsin Naqvi said.

“The cooperation of the US institutions including USAID in health and other sectors is worthy of praise,” he added.

“The Central Business District Authority is working for the establishment of a diplomatic enclave. The matter of the establishment of a diplomatic enclave in Lahore was pending for many years,” he stated.

On the occasion, the US consul general said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team had been doing excellent work.

“The charm of Punjab and remote areas will always be remembered. [My] participation in the Independence Day celebrations with wife will be a memory,” he added. Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir, Punjab chief secretary, inspector general of police (IGP), political chief of the US consul general and others were present on the occasion.

CM Naqvi vows responsible for Jaranwala incident to face justice: A delegation representing the Christian community’s leaders held a significant meeting with Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s Office. Addressing the Christian community representatives, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the distressing incident in Jaranwala, underscoring that Friday sermons have consistently emphasized the rights of minorities in accordance with Islamic teachings and the wisdom of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He reaffirmed that Pakistan, envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, stands unwavering against such tragic occurrences. In order to ensure the lasting prevention of such incidents, a comprehensive policy is being formulated.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured the delegation of proactive efforts to swiftly restore the affected churches to their original condition. “Additionally, assessments are being made to gauge the extent of damage to destroyed homes, and financial assistance will be provided to affected families.”

The chief minister expressed resolve, citing the presence of evidence and video footage, to apprehend and bring the culprits of the tragedy to justice. He pledged determined action to ensure justice for the Jaranwala tragedy, asserting the responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of the Christian community.

Highlighting the imperative to prevent future tragedies, the CM stressed that collective measures must be taken to cultivate tolerance, necessitating curriculum amendments to propagate awareness. He noted that scholars from diverse schools of thought have unequivocally denounced the Jaranwala incidents. The chief minister affirmed unwavering commitment to protect Christian families and restore the churches, underlining the importance of erasing the stain cast by the incident through united efforts.

Detailed briefings regarding the Jaranwala incident were provided by IG Punjab and Additional Chief Secretary Home. The delegation of minority leaders, comprising Senator Kamran Michael, Bishop Azad Marshall, former MPA Shakeel Marcus Khokhar, Shahzad Gull, Pastor Jameel Nasir, Colonel McDonald Chandy, Pastor Anwar Fazal, Pastor Waseemullah Khokhar, Bishop Sebastian Shah, and others, conveyed their perspectives on the matter. Present at the occasion were Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Nadeem Raza and concerned authorities.