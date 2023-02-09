National Ski and Snowboarding Championship to be held in Malam Jabba

F.P. Report



SWAT: The National Ski and Snowboarding Championship is being organized in Malam Jabba with the collaboration of security forces.



Athletes from all over Pakistan are participating in the Snow Festival organized on February 10 and 11.



Apart from ski and snowboarding competitions, cultural and food stalls will also be set up in the two-day National Ski and Snowboarding Championship.



On this occasion, a musical night and spectacular fireworks have also been organized for the tourists.



The National Skiing and Snowboarding Championship is held every year in Malam Jabba in which tourists from all over the world including Pakistan participate.



A large number of domestic and foreign tourists are expected to participate this year as well.