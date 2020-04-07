National tally of covid-19 patients hits 4005 on Tuesday

Abdullah Malik

ISLAMABAD: The fast-spreading deadly coronavirus across the globe hitting hard Pakistan and on Tuesday the number of the patients from the covid-19 reached 4005 while 4 people died in country since last 24 hours according to the statistics shared by the Ministry of national health services regulation and coordination.

According to the statistics 577 new confirmed cases reported across the country in past 24 hours with a ration of more than 24 patients per/ hour.

The country biggest province according population Punjab is leading the more number of cases with a number of 2,004 as well the province reported 15 deaths since the outbreak of the covid-19. According to details 1,296 new cases reported in first week of the April in Punjab with a ratio of 09 patients per hour.

Sindh is the second province leading the highest numbers of the covid-19 patients and till yet 986 confirmed cases reported in the province with 18 deaths. Like Punjab the first week of April is also horrible for Sindh and 310 confirmed cases reported from the province in first week of this month.

The NHS ministry reveled that till yet 39,183 tests have been conducted in the country of the suspects in which 3,088 tests has been conducted in previous 24 hours in different province.

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa is following Sindh province and till yet 500 confirmed cases of the covid-19 reported from the province as well 17 deaths has been reported. The statistics added that the first week of this month was also horrible for the province and in first week 247 new confirmed cases reported in the province. Since the first case reported in the province the highest number of cases 85 reported on 6th of April.

The NHS ministry added that across the country 54 death cases reported, with a figure of 28 critical patients as well 429 patients recovered from the deadly virus infections.

Baluchistan have reported less number of cases since the outbreak of the deadly covid-19 and till yet only 202 patients carrying the infection of the virus reported from the province despite thousands of pilgrims quarantined entered from Iran.

The province reported only 1 case of death as well 63 people recovered from the infections of the virus. Less number of cases reported in the province compare to other province in first week of the April.

From Gilgit Baltistan since the outbreak of the virus till yet 211 confirmed cases reported with a death number of 3 as well 15 people recovered from the infection. For GB the first week of the April is not that much horrible like other province and only 27 new cases reported from GB while on 31th March the territory reported highest number of cases 31.

The NHS ministry data mentioned that till yet 4,004 confirmed cases reported from the country while 3,520 cases are of active nature while till yet 55 patients lost their lives, 28 patients are of critical nature as well 429 patients recovered.

AJ&K reported a total of 18 confirmed cases of the covid-19 as no patient died from the virus. Before April there were only six confirmed patients of the virus but in first week of the month AJ&K reported 12 new confirmed cases seeming that this week is also horrible for the province regarding the increase of the patients.

In federal capital Islamabad 83 confirmed cases reported till yet and only one patient died from the infection of the virus as well 3 patients recovered. Like other province the first week of the month was also horrible for Islamabad as 29 new cases reported from the capital territory.