Nawaz reaches Dubai ahead of Pakistan return

DUBAI (INP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif reached Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), ahead of his much-anticipated return to Pakistan. Nawaz, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. The elder will leave for Pakistan via Dubai on Oct 21.

Nawaz will be meeting a selected group of people during his two-day stay in Dubai. The former premier will reach Islamabad on Saturday afternoon and will be accompanied by around 150 people on his return to Pakistan in a chartered plane. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hire a private jet to bring the party supremo Nawaz Sharif to the country on October 21, sources said.

Sources disclosed that the PML-N leaders contacted a private aviation company to hire a private jet for Nawaz Sharif. The political party sought chartered plane service from a private company from Dubai to Islamabad. Moreover, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also been contacted to grant permission for the private jet route, sources added.

It was also learnt that PML-N has also acquired a private company’s services to shower flower petals at the party’s rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan following the return of Sharif. It emerged that the Cessna plane would be used for showering flower petals on the PML-N’s rally venue and other parts of the city.

The CAA also issued a notification for using the private jet for showering petals on the city at 3:30 pm. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted protective bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases until Oct 24.

The former premier had approached the IHC, seeking court’s restraining order from arrest as he could approach the court. The IHC announced the verdict yesterday, restraining the authorities from arresting Sharif on his return to the country on Saturday (October 21).

Meanwhile, an accountability court also suspended permanent warrant of former PM Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case.