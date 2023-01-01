Nawaz reiterates his demand for accountability

LONDON (Agencies): Self-exiled former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif reiterated his demand for accountability in an important consultation meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMl-N) bigwigs held here in London on Friday.

PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif, party’s Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and other leaders attended the meeting in the party office in London. Mian Nawaz Sharif presided over the meeting and said that under a conspiracy, a group of immature politicians was imposed on Pakistan which brought the country to the brink of ruin in the past.

PML-N Supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif said that all the characters involved in this conspiracy have to be brought to justice as Pakistan cannot develop without accountability. The PML-N supremo said that former General Qamar Bajwa, former General Faiz Hameed, former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Khosa and Justice Azmat Saeed are accused and should be accountable for their acts.

In the consultation meeting Abid Sher Ali, Mian Javed Latif, Talal Chaudhary, Burjess Tahir, and Sheikh Rohail Asghar were present in London while the leaders of the PML-N including Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Saiful Mulok Khokhar, and Rana Sanaullah from Lahore also joined the meeting through video link. Before the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz talked to the media outside the London office and said there was no change in the return plan of Mian Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan on Oct 21.

Shehbaz Sharif rushed back to London merely hours after he returned to the country from the UK, a development that gave way to rumours regarding a possible change in travel plans of Nawaz Sharif. The former premier left London earlier in the week after spending several weeks here, but upon reaching Lahore, made a sudden plan to return in order to meet with his elder brother, party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that there were no alterations in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return plans. Speaking to a private television channel in London, Ms Nawaz said: “The preparations to welcome Nawaz Sharif to the country are going on with great verve. We will give a great response to those who are doing propaganda regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return.”