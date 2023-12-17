Nawaz rues law-abiding PM was removed to install a ‘selected’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former three-time prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has rued that those who abided by constitution and law, they were sent packing to install a ‘selected’ on the seat of authority.

Nawaz Sharif expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the PML-N Parliamentary Board in Lahore on Monday. He said that he never thought that he would be removed for getting salary from his son.

“An elected prime minister was removed to bring a ‘selected’,” he added.

2017 میں میرے وہم و گمان میں بھی نہیں تھا کہ مجھے بیٹے سے تنخواہ نہ لینے پر فارغ کردیا جائے گا لیکن آپ نے بھی دیکھا کہ ایسا ہوا۔نہ قانون میں گنجائش تھی نہ آئین میں کوئی گنجائش تھی لیکن وزیراعظم کو نکالنا مقصود تھا تو نکال دیا گیا۔ قائد مسلم لیگ (ن) محمد نواز شریف pic.twitter.com/FEIbgwNDdL — PMLN (@pmln_org) December 18, 2023

Nawaz said that they had bidden goodbye to the IMF ‘but everything has reversed in this country now. He said that Ishaq Dar had told the Fund that Pakistan did not need it anymore. Pakistan is among 10 most populous countries of the world. Maybe we have been stricken by an evil eye or maybe we are sincere with ourselves, he added.

اپنے زمانے میں ہم نے آئی ایم ایف کو خدا حافظ کہا تھا غیر ملکی قرضے ہم واپس کررہے تھے اگر ترقی کی وہ رفتار جاری رہتی تو آج ہم بہت آگے ہوتے یہی نہیں ہم دنیا میں ترقی یافتہ ممالک کی فہرست میں بھی بہت آگے پہنچ چکے ہوتے۔ قائد مسلم لیگ (ن) محمد نواز شریف pic.twitter.com/cTBTkT0Vud — PMLN (@pmln_org) December 18, 2023

Enumerating his government’s achievements, the PML-N supreme leader said that they built motorways from Peshawar to Sukkur, repaid foreign loans, gave mega projects like CPEC, built dams, ended loadshedding in the country and constructed Lawari Tunnel.

He lamented that his government created peace in Karachi but someone else got Karachi votes. “It is strange that we solve issues and someone else get votes.”

He vowed that the Karachi-Hyderabad motorway would definitely be built.

Nawaz said, “The PML-N works for people, it empathizes with the poor. We do not want that prices of flour and lentils will go through the roof in the country. In our tenure, a Roti used to sell for Rs4, today its price is Rs20 now. Some philanthropists have installed Roti plants to provide free bread to the poor.”

The PML-N leader said that we forgot injustices committed to us. He said, “Someone should have asked how a person who was the prime minister in the morning, became hijacker in the night.”

He went on to say: “We never broke the constitution and law. We always safeguarded the constitution. We suffered on account of those who breached the constitution.”

In a vitriolic tone, the former premier said that he spent more time in exile than in the PM House. He said that the PML-N leaders were implicated in false cases. A fabricated case of heroin smuggling was made against Rana Sanaullah. He said the judges dismissed all the false cases against us, we neither stole any buffalo nor did we ever think about that.