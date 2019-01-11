Nawaz Sharif complains of pain in his arm

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former premier Nawaz Sharif, who has been incarcerated in Kot Lakhpat prison, Friday complained of pain in his arm, but his daughter said his personal physician was not allowed to see him.

Nawaz, the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was found guilty in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sentenced to seven years in prison on December 24, 2018. He remains incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat prison.

The former premier has been suffering from frequent pains in his arm since early morning, according to sources, adding that his personal physician, Dr Adnan, has expressed concern about Nawaz’s condition to concerned authorities.

But jail authorities did not allow the physician to see the former premier in jail and he kept waiting until this evening, they said.

The sources said the prison officials arranged a meeting between Nawaz’s physician and medical officer at the prison at 5pm on Friday, where Dr Adnan apprised the latter of seriousness of Nawaz’s condition.

“This is lock-up time and I can’ do anything,” the medical officer was quoted as telling Nawaz’s physician. Dr Adnan was asked to try meeting the former premier on Monday, the sources informed further.

They said Nawaz’s physician expressed fear about the former premier continuously suffering from pain in his arm and that it could also be angina.

Reached for comment, Dr Adnan confirmed reports about worsening health of the former premier. He said the prison authorities did not allow him to see Nawaz, despite waiting throughout the day.

He stressed the need for immediate access to Nawaz, expressing fear that any dangerous situation could arise with regard to the former premier’s condition.

Meanwhile, Nawaz’s daughter Maryam said that her father had been complaining about pain in his arm, but his personal physicians were not allowed to see him.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif’s [personal] cardiologists have been trying to get access to him all day but permission not granted,” she said in a tweet.

“He has pain in the arm which is most likely to be angina.”

Maryam said that her father needed to be examined by the doctors who were privy to his complicated medical history.